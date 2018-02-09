IL high school breaks world record for most sets of twins

WINNETKA, ILLINOIS (WHDH) –An Illinois high school, New Trier, located in Winnetka, has broken the world record for having the most sets of twins.

The school’s sophomore class has 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets.

The class broke two Guinness World Records including Most Twins and Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School.

The students said they are excited to be a part of the group.

New Trier’s record-breaking twins and triplets will be featured on the Today Show tomorrow morning around 8:15 a.m. (CT), discussing what it’s like to break TWO Guinness World Records: Most Twins and Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School! pic.twitter.com/Ps3FXNAUOJ — New Trier HS (@NewTrier203) February 8, 2018

New Trier High School is seeing double as the sophomore class has earned TWO #GuinnessWorldRecords: Most Twins & Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School with 45 sets of multiples (44 sets of twins and one set of triplets)! #GoTrevs #Twinning https://t.co/PP9HoPan6l pic.twitter.com/5zPZ11qdIh — New Trier HS (@NewTrier203) February 7, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)