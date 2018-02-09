IL high school breaks world record for most sets of twins

WINNETKA, ILLINOIS (WHDH) –An Illinois high school, New Trier, located in Winnetka, has broken the world record for having the most sets of twins.
The school’s sophomore class has 44 sets of twins and one set of triplets.
The class broke two Guinness World Records including Most Twins and Most Multiples in a Single Academic Year at One School.
The students said they are excited to be a part of the group.
