WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of shoppers flocked to Frugal Fannie’s in Westwood Thursday morning for the beloved clothing stores Going Out of Business sale, knowing it could be their last chance to score a bargain.

The owners announced Wednesday they were closing the doors on the business that has been a staple off of Route 1 for 43 years. Co-owner Kathleen Doxer cited “health considerations, key staff retirements and end of their lease with no further options to renew,” as their reasons for shutting down.

“It was hard to just believe. You know, when you’re counting down to a big event, will it ever happen, will it ever happen, and then it happens,” Doxer said. “We lost our lease, there was no renewable options for us. We looked, we looked, we searched for other opportunities, but it just wasn’t going to work out for us, so this is it.”

Long-time customers packed the store for its final “everything must go” sale, and said they are heartbroken to see it closing.

“Just devastated. I think about all the girls that got their prom dresses here because they were affordable, and now where are they going to go?” said Julie Lally, a customer.

“I had all of my friends calling me yesterday, saying did you hear the news? and I said, ‘oh my gosh no’!” said Jane Willen, another long-time customer. “I’m devastated. Totally devastated. I’ve been coming here since the 1980’s when they used to have bins to shop in.”

Since 1983, Frugal Fannie’s has been the go-to spot for good deals on everything from clothes to household items. Before the doors close for good, shoppers said they’re hoping to walk out with one more deal.

“I told my husband I’m taking the credit card and going,” said Linda Panarelli, a customer.

“There’s no place to shop anymore to get good deals. Frugal Fannie’s is the last around,” Willen said.

An official closing date for the store has not yet been announced.

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