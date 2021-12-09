BOSTON (WHDH) - A local attorney says he feared for his life after he was attacked while driving in Boston.

After meeting with a client at the South Bay jail, Hassan Williams said he beeped at a man for blocking traffic near an intersection in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard — an area plagued by homelessness and drug use.

That is when he said another man came forward and began swinging a broken piece of a wheelchair at his car. The discarded footpad shattered Williams’ windshield and passenger side window and ended up on the floorboard among scattered shards of glass. Another person allegedly threw some food at the car as well.

“I have food and bodily fluids all over my car because I couldn’t get out of the car, because I have a mob sitting outside the car. I couldn’t stay in the car because I have a guy smashing my car,” he explained. “I’m like, what the heck am I gonna do?”

Williams added that during the attack, he thought he was “about to die.”

“I’m unnerved by it. I’m simply unnerved by it,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

He was able to get through traffic and call the police. Now he is calling on the city to do more to resolve the issues in the area.

“The city needs to really address it. Just shuttling people from one place to another is not the way to address that,” said Williams. “They have got to put police officers out there on the street 24 hours a day. That has just got to happen. They have got to make it a driveable street.”

Police said they did respond to a call in that area but no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

