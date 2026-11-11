STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell being found guilty of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child Tuesday, Birchmore’s family is demanding further investigation into state and local police, who federal prosecutors say originally dismissed the idea that Birchmore might have been murdered, especially by a member of law enforcement.

Farwell, 41, of Easton, was convicted of one count of killing a witness or victim and one count of causing the death of an unborn child.

Incoming Norfolk County District Attorney Djuna Perkins spoke to 7NEWS Wednesday, saying she will open a grand jury investigation into the Stoughton Police Explorer’s Mentoring Program, where convicted former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell first encountered Birchmore.

“I will follow the evidence where it leads, and if that leads to prosecuting, to evidence that I can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, there definitely will be other prosecutions. I’m not afraid of prosecuting people, you know, even public employers, even police officers, who have committed crimes,” Perkins said.

United States Attorney Leah Foley said she is confident that the current leader of the Massachusetts State Police, who was not in charge when Birchmore was killed, will also review troopers’ actions. However, the agency referred questions Tuesday to outgoing Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who said his office couldn’t do more originally because the state medical examiner initally ruled Birchmore’s death a suicide.

Governor Maura Healey Wednesday also expressed confidence the new leadership of the state police will look back at how the case was handled.

“Whoever was involved in perpetrating that, enabling that, complicit in that, should be held accountable,” Healey said.

Perkins said she will be reviewing all the testimony in the Farwell federal case, but said much of what she already heard has her troubled and ready to take action.

“If the conduct is bad enough, the most logical crime to be charged would be obstruction of justice, but there could also be failure to report child abuse. There could also be aiding and abetting. Those are all possibilities, but, as I say…we’re a long time before we get anywhere with that, and I think it’s going to take some time to unravel everything that happened in the office,” Perkins said.

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