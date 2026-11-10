BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal jury Tuesday found former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell guilty of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child.

Farwell, 41, of Easton, was convicted of one count of killing a witness or victim and one count of causing the death of an unborn child.

Farwell was found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Birchmore and staging her death to look like a suicide in February 2021. Her body was found in her Canton apartment in a seated position with a strap around her neck and tied to a doorknob. Farwell murdered Birchmore to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child, and that he met her for sex while he was on duty as a police officer. In killing Birchmore, Farwell also caused the death of her unborn baby. Prosecutors alleged Farwell had been grooming Birchmore for sex since she was 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

Farwell’s defense argued that Birchmore took her own life.

In 2020, Birchmore learned she was pregnant, and both she and Farwell believed he was the father of the child. After her death, it was revealed the father was actually a 37-year-old former United States Army recruiter. During testimony, it was revealed that Farwell became violent with Birchmore when they discussed her pregnancy and the role he would have in the child’s life.

On February 1, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m., Farwell texted Birchmore and asked whether he could stop by her apartment. Birchmore responded that her door would be open. Surveillance video shown during the trial captured Farwell entering Birchmore’s apartment that night at approximately 9:14 p.m., and leaving at 9:43 p.m. Forensic experts testified that Birchmore’s phone’s last recorded movement occurred at 9:40 p.m., and Farwell was inside her apartment building at that time.

Birchmore’s death was initially ruled a suicide by state authorities, but Farwell was arrested and charged in connection with her death in August 2024 after several witnesses contacted federal authorities to provide information about her death.

The jury deliberated for roughly 16 hours over three days, and at one point declared they were deadlocked, telling the judge they “weren’t close” on a verdict. However, they continued deliberations Tuesday under the judge’s instruction, and were able to return a verdict.

Supporters of Sandra Birchmore were seen fighting back tears as the guilty verdict was read, hugging each other and celebrating. The judge thanked the jurors for their work, and Matthew Farwell had “no noticeable reaction” to the verdict, according to 7’s Dan Hausle, who was in court when the verdict was read.

After the verdict, the Stoughton Police Chief, Donna McNamara, who is currently on leave, said in a statement, “As of today, a convicted killer is held responsible, and justice is served. However, today is not about the defendant. Most of us will fade away into the annals of history, but after today, that Sandra Birchmore will never be forgotten.

That’s what today is about. Today is not just about a verdict. Today is about Sandra. Today a federal jury has confirmed what became apparent to me some time ago: that Sandra was murdered and that her murderer was a police officer who took advantage of her trust and faith in the badge and uniform.

There are those who wanted to forget Sandra Birchmore. But enough people would not remain silent. Enough people spoke up. Enough people asked questions. And rest assured that there are still more questions unanswered than are answered, even after today.

I am grateful to the judge and jury for their service and to the FBI and United States Attorney’s Office for their hard work and diligence in this matter.

It has been my life’s work over these past five years to ensure that justice was served. Sandra Birchmore received no justice during her life. Today justice is served.”

— Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara addresses guilty verdict —

The charge of killing a witness carries a mandatory sentence of death or life in prison, and the charge of causing the death of an unborn child carries a sentence of no less than life in prison, according to United States Attorney Leah Foley’s Office.

Farwell is scheduled to be sentenced on February 3, 2027.

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