CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An indoor mask mandate went into effect in Chelsea on Friday morning.

The Chelsea Board of Health issued the mandate, citing that “Masks and face coverings are one of the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The order applies to anyone over the age of two years visiting public spaces within private businesses or public buildings.

Within restaurants, bars, and dance venues, customers may only remove face coverings when they are actively eating or drinking, the Board of Health said. Masks must be worn while ordering and they must be worn when on a dance floor.

The order does not apply for people outside, performers maintaining six feet away from customers, people for whom wearing a mask creates a health risk or children under the age of two years.

A mask mandate had already been in place at Chelsea City Hall, the Chelsea Public Library, the Chelsea Senior Center, and Chelsea Public Schools.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)