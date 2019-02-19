Injured coyote continues to roam streets of West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Animal control officials are trying to capture and relocate a coyote spotting roaming the streets of West Roxbury but it has proven elusive as a new video of the animal appeared on social media.

Residents of the neighborhood say the coyote, which appears to be injured and walks with a limp, appears every few weeks. Animal control officials believe it’s the same coyote that was captured on camera in December.

Its erratic behavior, neighbors worry, could spell danger for cats and small dogs.

“It’s winter time,” said resident Ron Vish, “probably trying to feed its young.”

Director of Animal Care and Control Amanda Kennedy said officials are concerned someone may be caring for the coyote.

“We’re concerned that somebody might be feeding him in the area because he really isn’t moving along,” she said.

