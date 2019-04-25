Injured duck walking again thanks to new wheelchair

BOSTON (WHDH) - An injured pet duck that veterinarians said would never walk again is now moving around freely thanks to a new wheelchair.

The duck, named Elizabeth, suffered tendon damage when she got stuck in a frozen puddle.

Her owner, 16-year-old Olivia Morello, did whatever she could to help better Elizabeth, and that included giving her a wheelchair.

“She didn’t seem like she wanted to give up,” Morello said. “She was still kind of fighting, so I didn’t want to give up on her if she still had the will to live.”

With the support of her wheelchair, Elizabeth was able to stand up for the first time in more than a month.

