Injuries reported in crash involving tanker truck in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a crash with injuries is slowing traffic Monday morning on Route 1 in Lynnfield.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Route 129.
Photos from the scene showed a blue sedan partially under a tanker truck.
No additional details were available regarding injuries.
Two lanes on the highway are closed.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)