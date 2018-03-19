Injuries reported in crash involving tanker truck in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a crash with injuries is slowing traffic Monday morning on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Route 129.

Photos from the scene showed a blue sedan partially under a tanker truck.

No additional details were available regarding injuries.

Two lanes on the highway are closed.

#MAtraffic Crash, Rte 1 SB at Rte 129 in #Lynnfield. Two lanes closed. Injuries reported. Tanker is empty. pic.twitter.com/alUtthyV6k — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 19, 2018

