FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 70 life-like dinosaurs are returning from extinction to once again lurk around Gillette Stadium later this week.

The nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience will make Foxboro home from June 25 through July 11.

The contactless experience allows families to enjoy the heard of roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs from their comfort of their cars.

“Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved,” event organizers said in a press release. “Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic, grinning Megalodon!”

Jurassic Quest will be opened Wednesday through Sunday.

Guests can purchase drive-thru tickets online for an assigned time slot starting at $49 per vehicle.

