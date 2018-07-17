Invasive plant leaves woman with severe burns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman says her brush up with a plant left her with painful, large blisters comparable to a second-degree burn.

Charlotte Murphy, of Essex, says she ran into a wild parsnip plant in Bennington around the end of June.

Murphy says she didn’t realize the plant’s sap had gotten on her skin, and the blisters that formed a week later became so painful that she was unable to walk.

Murphy went to urgent care for treatment, and she says she will soon see a burn specialist for her injuries.

Murphy shared her experience along with photos of the blisters on Facebook Saturday as a warning to others. Her post has since been shared more than 20,000 times.

