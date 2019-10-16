Investigation continues into deadly hit-and-run in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are trying to piece together what led up to a deadly hit-and-run in Methuen on Monday night.

Timothy Lafferty, 57, of Methuen, was hit by a car in the area of 253 Jackson St. around 8:40 p.m. while he went to move his vehicle out of the way of a tow truck that was delivering a used car to a young woman, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The suspect car sped away after the crash.

Janice Bacon-Zega, who lives across the street, said her husband saw the crash.

“Tim was crossing the street and he yelled ‘Hi!’ to Dave … he was talking to Tim when it happened,” Bacon-Zega said. “It was horrific.”

The tow truck driver, who was just a few feet away from Lafferty, took to social media, writing, “Worst night of my life.”

Responding officers and EMTs provided aid at the scene but Lafferty succumbed to his injuries.

“Unfortunately the man was declared deceased in the road. He was unable to be transported because of severe injuries,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

Officers located a sedan with front-end damage at a nearby residence and seized it as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional evidence was also recovered from the scene.

Jackson Street was again shut down Wednesday night as officers tested how well drivers can see in the area at night.

The Methuen Police Patrol and Criminal Investigations Bureau is working to identify the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“We always ask people just be human. If you hurt someone, stop,” Solomon said. “Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that causes death is a lot more serious than being involved in an accident.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

