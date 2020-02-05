Investigation underway after 18-year-old man fatally shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of L and Coburn streets around 8:40 p.m. found Luis DeJesus suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson announced in a joint news release.

DeJesus was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting occurred in the area of Jewett and West 4th Street, police said. Investigators recovered a firearm nearby.

A second person, a man in his 20s, was said to be treated at a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot wounds around the same time as DeJesus.

Police believe the two men are known to each other and that the shootings are connected.

The shootings are not believed to be random.

Charges have not been filed.

