Investigation underway after 2-year-old girl found dead in vehicle at NH rest stop

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was found dead in vehicle at a rest stop in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive toddler in a vehicle at the RMZ Truck Stop on Rockingham Road in Londonderry around 9:45 a.m. performed CPR on the girl before paramedics arrived at the scene, according to the Londonderry Police Department.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday by the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office but the results are still pending.

The identities of those involved are being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Londonderry police at 603-432-1118.

