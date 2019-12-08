Investigation underway after a male employee was shot at a Randolph gas station

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are investigating after a male employee was shot at a gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a gas station, Dunkin’ combination on 1245 North Main Street around 1 a.m. found bullet holes through the front glass and a man who had been shot.

Employees say that the man shot was a worker inside.

No word on the victim’s condition.

The building was remodeled about four years ago and have not had any incidents, employees say.

During an on-scene investigation, the gas station was closed but has since reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

