Investigation underway after a male employee was shot at a Randolph gas station

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are investigating after a male employee was shot at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a gas station, Dunkin’ combination on 1245 North Main Street around 1 a.m. found bullet holes through the front glass and a man who had been shot.
Employees say that the man shot was a worker inside.
No word on the victim’s condition.
The building was remodeled about four years ago and have not had any incidents, employees say.
During an on-scene investigation, the gas station was closed but has since reopened.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
