Investigation underway after Brockton restaurant broken into 3 times in 1 month

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Brockton restaurant is looking for answers after her business was broken into three times this month.

Jamaica’s Best Restaurant on Perkins Avenue was broken into during the early morning hours of Feb. 6, 14 and 23, according to Brockton police.

A surveillance camera captured the suspects in each case smashing the glass of the front door before crawling through the hole they made.

The restaurant’s owner, Marsha James, says each time she replaced the door with stronger, reinforced glass.

“They go away, they come back with more bricks and stones to get in,” she said. “The first time they get in very easily, one smash; they were gone. The second time it took them 12 minutes and yesterday, when they break-in yesterday morning, it took them 10 and a half minutes.”

James had kept the empty cash register open in anticipation of the third break-in.

She added that she believes it’s the same men each time and that they’re targeting her.

“Somebody has to know something. Somebody has to see something,” she said. “There are cameras everywhere.”

James says that if the suspects really need money, then they can contact her for a job.

“I work seven days a week, I work hard, and if they want a job, I’m still hiring for a dishwasher, I can give them a job,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at (508) 941-0234. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the word “BROCKTON” plus the tip to “CRIMES” (274637).

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)