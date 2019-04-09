Investigation underway after extremely emaciated dog found stumbling around NH neighborhood

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after officials say an extremely emaciated and dehydrated dog was found stumbling around a neighborhood in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

The female pit bull named Daisy was falling over as she walked down the side of the road near Livingston Park, according to Granite State Dog Recovery. A good Samaritan rushed the dog to Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester.

When Daisy arrived at the animal care center, she had no readable body temperature and very faint blood pressure due to extreme malnutrition and dehydration, the non-profit organization said in a Facebook post.

Officials believe the dog may have been kept in confinement because of apparent urine burns on her skin.

Daisy is said to have weighed in at just 26.2 pounds when she should be almost 60 pounds.

Staffers at the animal care center are keeping Daisy under warming blankets while they give her fluids.

Manchester Animal Control is leading an investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact animal control at 603-668-8711 or Granite State Dog Recovery at 1-855-639-5678.

