MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Mendon are investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one person dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a crash at the intersection of Maple and Hastings street around 12:51 p.m. found a 2011 Nissan Rogue and a 2019 Hyundai Kona that had collided, according to Mendon police.

The Nissan Rogue had rolled over onto its side, sustaining significant damage in the crash.

The male driver of the Nissan was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted by Mendon firefighters.

He was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Nissan was traveling eastbound on Maple Street when it collided with the back of the Hyundai before continuing down the street and slamming into a tree trunk.

The Nissan then rolled over onto its side due to the impact of the crash.

Maple Street is closed to all traffic, the Mendon Police Department said in a tweet.

Video from SKY7 HD showed an SUV resting on its roof next to a utility pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Maple Street is closed to all traffic due to a serious injury motor vehicle crash. Motorists should expext delays and seek alternate routes. #MPDTrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/bjD185rR7j — Mendon Police Department (@mendonpolice) November 4, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)