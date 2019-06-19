Investigation underway after fire torches Chelmsford mobile home

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Chelmsford on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at the home on Morocco Avenue found heavy smoke and fire showing upon arrival.

Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy damage to the roof of the home, as well as several blown out windows.

The home has been roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

