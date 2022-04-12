BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in broad daylight near a park in Boston on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a shot spotter activation in the area of Orchard Park in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.

“By all accounts, there was no ongoing activity or other people from the public in the park at the time of the incident so we can call ourselves fortunate in that respect,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “This is another tragic situation, our hearts are heavy at this particular time.”

Video showed the area littered with shell casings. An evidence marker also sat in a grassy field next to what appeared to be a handgun.

“We’re processing a large, fairly large crime scene that has ballistic evidence to include two firearms,” Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said. “We’re asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information please contact our homicide division.”

Investigators are continuing efforts to track down a suspect in connection with the shooting.

No additional details were available.

