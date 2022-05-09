PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike over the weekend.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the eastbound side of the highway in Palmer around 3:30 a.m. Sunday learned a young man had been walking between the center and left travel lanes prior to being struck by the tractor-trailer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver pulled over in the breakdown lane and immediately called 911.

State police say a preliminary investigation suggests the victim walked up onto the highway after parking his car on Route 181.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)