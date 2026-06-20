BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing near Boston Common early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Tremont and West streets around 1 a.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing occurred during a fight.

No arrests have been made.

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