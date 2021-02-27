Investigation underway after person sustains life-threatening injuries in Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed near Boston Medical Center early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a stabbing at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard just before 6 a.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

