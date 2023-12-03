WASHINGTON, DC (WHDH) — Authorities in Washington, DC are investigating after a Quincy, Mass., man was found dead there late last month.

The body of Alan Chi Chen, 41, was found in an alley near 144th West Street Northwest.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is going to determine the cause and manner of death.

