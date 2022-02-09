CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a shuttle bus crashed into the front of the Harvard Square Tasty Burger Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the scene on JFK Street and upon their arrival found the bus’s windshield shattered and the restaurant’s awning destroyed, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.

Police say there is no known structural damage to the building.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while crews work to tow the bus and clear the scene.

Expect traffic delays in the area, as the shuttle bus is towed and the cause of the crash is investigated. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 10, 2022

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)