LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC has begun a day-long conference to decide the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The contest is a choice between Milan-Cortina and Stockholm-Are.

The day begins with behind-closed-doors presentations and Q&A sessions with each of the candidates and ends with a vote, with the announcement scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

The IOC has 95 members but not all will attend or can vote. The winner will have a simple majority of valid votes cast.

The vote is at the same SwissTech conference center in Lausanne where two years earlier IOC members agreed to combine the 2024 and 2028 Olympic votes — making winners of both Paris and Los Angeles.

