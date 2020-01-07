IRS agent sentenced to up to 8 years behind bars for 2017 rape of college intern

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 44-year-old Newton man hung his head in court Tuesday after a judge sentenced him to 7 to 8 years in a state prison after he was convicted of raping a college intern in 2017.

James Clark, an IRS agent, was found guilty in December of raping a 21-year-old intern in the Government Center Garage. The victim delivered an emotional statement to the judge ahead of the sentencing.

“I am no longer a victim but a survivor, this is a part of me, but it does not define me,” she said.

The woman said Clarke invited her out for drinks, then lured her to his car in the parking garage.

That is where he allegedly handcuffed her, put his government-issued gun in her mouth and raped her.

She said she called a friend for help after Clarke dropped her off at South Station.

“Nobody should think if they end the night at a bar they should end up in handcuffs with a gun in their mouth and raped,” she told the courtroom.

Clarke’s attorney, Robert Sheketof, said Clarke believed the encounter was consensual and described him as a dedicated family man.

“”I have letters from coworkers, fellow agents, prosecutors, who say how respected he was, this was out of character, no suggestion this would ever happen,” Sheketof said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said she appreciated the courage it took for the young woman to step up and take the stand.

“There’s an incredible amount of bravery coming forward for her to have persevered and graduated and maintaining a job right now,” Rollins said. “It’s extraordinary.”

Prosecutors said the sentence was less than what they had hoped for but believe that Clarke was held accountable for his actions.

“He walked out of here in handcuffs and he’s going to state prison, which is the appropriate place for him,” Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said.

Clarke will also have to serve 10 years probation in addition to the prison sentence and register as a sex offender.

7NEWS has reached out to the IRS to determine his status however, they have yet to comment.

