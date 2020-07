BOSTON (WHDH) - The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum plans to reopen next week, museum officials said.

The museum is set to open July 15 after being closed three months due to the pandemic.

Admission will be free for all guests on the first day back, but visitors will have to reserve timed tickets.

