TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has consumed at least two dozen cars at a lot in Taunton.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene at IAA Auto Auction on Myricks Street around 6:30 p.m. where crews were seen pouring water on the spreading flames.

Tow trucks are in the area working to move the remaining cars away from the fire. At least one car exploded and sent sparks flying through the air.

Firefighters say the fight has been made more difficult by the lack of hydrants near the lot which is located in a remote area of town.

“It’s tough to get the trucks in there because the vehicles are close together,” Chief Timothy Bradshaw said. “We appreciate the assistance from our mutual aid partners.”

“It takes a lot to get a car on fire, but once it gets going, it takes a lot to put it out, and they were parked close so once it got going it just jumped from one to the next,” said Deputy Chief Scott Dexter.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on what may have ignited the fire.

