NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Newton announced Friday it will be repainting red and green stripes on either side of a white reflective strip on Adams Street once weather permits, after the colors were abruptly removed last summer to the dismay of the community’s Italian population.

The colors recognize the deep Italian roots in Nonantum, one of Newton’s 13 villages. They had been there for nearly 90 years before they were removed by town officials in June 2025.

In a statement, Newton Mayor Marc Laredo explained why the colors were removed, writing, “Previously, while parking was allowed on certain sections of Adams Street, there was no designated parking lane, so the entire width of the road from curb to curb was the ‘traveled way’ for purposes of determining whether a double yellow line was recommended under federal safety standards.”

Laredo said crews have now created new parking lanes, which narrowed the roadway, making the double yellow lines no longer necessary.

A local leader said the fight to bring the lines back was a worldwide effort.

“We had an outpouring of support globally, not just locally. They came in from Italy, from all points around the world to support us,” said Carl Pasquarosa, Vice President of the St. Mary of Carmen Society. “We just let the people do the talking, and quite frankly I think that they won.”

Laredo said the red and green lines will be repainted on either side of the reflective white strip as soon as weather permits, and will remain a permanent fixture on the street.

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