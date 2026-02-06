BOSTON (WHDH) - Foodie’s Urban Market in Boston’s South End is set to close in June, much to the dismay of residents who shop at the independent supermarket that has been a city staple for three decades.

The grocery store reportedly decided not to renew their lease. An expansion of The Croft School will be put in its place.

Foodie’s and The Croft School released a joint statement Thursday making it clear that they are united in the decision. The General Manager of Foodie’s said the difficult decision was made long before the school was chosen as the building’s new tenant.

Longtime shoppers say it will be difficult to take their business elsewhere.

“It will be hard,” said Juan Guerra, a customer. “I have to call The Ride or have to get on the bus and it’s going to be hard to bring all your groceries home.”

“When you’re coming back with bags and then trying to get on the bus with them, it’s not easy,” said another.

Residents said they are equally as saddened for the employees.

“They are also taking people out of their jobs,” said one customer. “They are talking about the other locations being too full to take them.”

A Change.org petition with more than 1,500 signatures calls on city leaders to block the move, writing in part, “The South End cannot afford to lose its only grocery-capable space to yet another school expansion, particularly as The Croft School already occupies four former retail spaces in the neighborhood (Stella Restaurant, Stella Café, Barre 3 South End, and Petco).”

While everyone understand they cannot force the store to remain open, they say the South End will not be the same without a local market.

“It’s a loss,” said one resident. “I don’t know what they are going to be able to do to replace it.”

A protest is scheduled for Saturday morning outside the grocery store.

