Ivanka Trump, treasury secretary talk taxes in New Hampshire

DERRY, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — Ivanka Trump says Tax Day is nothing to celebrate, but most Americans will be much happier the next time the filing day rolls around.

Trump has been traveling the country to promote the sweeping rewrite of the U.S. tax code her father, President Donald Trump, signed last year. She and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) were in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the deadline to file federal income taxes.

Mnuchin declined to comment on the president filing for a tax return extension but said in general, individuals and businesses have that option and the IRS just wants people to pay and follow the law.

“Every American taxpayer has the same obligation today. The president is no different. Today is the day where you owe payment on your taxes,” said Mnuchin. “Any American can take advantage of the extension.”

The IRS website to make payments was down Tuesday but Mnuchin said officials would make sure taxpayers get extensions and are able to file once the system comes back up.

Trump and Mnuchin were joined by former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu to sell the public on the president’s new tax plan. They told the crowd at the Derry Opera House the new plan is simpler and helps working families. Trump said the average amount of savings for a family of four is $2,000.

New Hampshire Democrats said they do not believe the tax plan will be beneficial.

“We know that this tax bill is bad for Hampshire, that it will raise taxes on the majority of Granite Staters in the long fun,” said Wyatt Ronan, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

