BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Minogue said he’ll continue campaigning without a Lieutenant Governor after his running mate’s drunk-driving arrest over the weekend.

Shawn Oliver dropped out of the race on Sunday hours after he was arrested in a suspected drunk-driving crash over the weekend.

“I am glad he’s safe, but at this point I called for him to suspend and terminate his campaign,” Minogue said. “I’ve expressed my disappointment in the judgment. I’m glad he’s recovering, but he understands that he cannot be and will not be my lieutenant governor.”

Oliver’s name will remain on the ballot; however, Minogue hopes voters will think of him as an individual candidate.

“Please do not mark off or do anything different or write in because it will disqualify the people’s vote, but at this point, the process is already baked,” Minogue said. “The ballots are out.”

Current Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll spoke about the arrest.

“Obviously, we’re grateful that no one was hurt and that law enforcement responded,” Driscoll said. “I think it’s clear that there’s a lot of chaos happening in the Minogue campaign.”

Driscoll told 7NEWS she’ll focus on the campaign that she and Governor Maura Healey are running.

“As we move forward we’re going to continue to do the hard work and deliver for the people of Massachussetts and try and put all this divison and chaos that they are certainly dealing with in a different place,” Driscoll said.

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