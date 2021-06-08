DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to remove a person from a car that had crashed in Duxbury on Tuesday morning.
The person was transported to South Shore Hospital with undisclosed injuries following the crash on Temple Street, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.
The public is urged to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
