CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - It was a special moment for one of Jaylen Brown’s biggest fans, whose reaction to Brown’s trade went viral.

First-grader Gio Jean once again came face to face with his hero Jaylen Brown on Tuesday morning, getting a big lift and a big hug.

Gio had a very passionate reaction to Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, but Brown promised him they will always be friends.

“I talked to him a lot and I asked him some questions,” Gio said. “We’ve been friends for three years straight. Well, it kind of will be a really long time until we meet again because he’s going to Philly.”

7NEWS caught up with Gio outside his home in Randolph last year after his reaction hit Celtics nation. Gio said he’d met Brown on multiple occasions in the past, but said it’s still going to be hard to say goodbye.

Despite heading to Philadelphia, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made a proclamation in support of Brown’s charity organization.

Healey declared that July 7 will be known as “Juice Foundation Day” across the state.

The foundation is focused on bringing education and social programs to underserved communities.

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