CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several key witnesses who testified against Karen Read in her murder trials have filed a lawsuit against her and the popular blogger known as Turtleboy, accusing them of defamation.

The lawsuit is being brought by Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Brian Higgins. All four testified against Read in her criminal case. The group filed the lawsuit against Read and blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy,” saying they have spread lies about the death of Read’s former boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

In the suit, they claim, “Read’s and Kearney’s calculated operation to assassinate the character and reputations of the Plaintiffs has caused incalculable harm, subjecting them to a daily tidal wave of hatred, harassment, and intimidation.”

Read was acquitted of the most serious charges against her, including second-degree murder, in her retrial last year.

7NEWS has reached out to Read’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.

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