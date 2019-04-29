Jewish communities come together after deadly synagogue shooting in California

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Jewish communities around the world are coming together after this weekend’s deadly shooting at a synagogue in Southern California.

Beth Menachem Chabad of Newton held a memorial service Monday night to honor the victim’s of the attack and to deliver a promise to counter acts of hate with charity and kindness.

The rabbi told the congregation to wear their faith proudly and to do good works for people of all faiths and all walks of life.

This comes after a gunman targeted a California synagogue on the last day of Passover, one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.

One woman was killed protecting the rabbi of that synagogue from gunfire.

Jewish faithful and city leaders promising to do everything they can to make sure the community stays safe.

“It’s not just get up the next day like nothing happened. It’s a message that we’ve got to do more,” Rabbi Shalom Ber Prus said.

