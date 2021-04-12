Jordan’s to give away free furniture, mattresses if Red Sox pitcher throws no-hitter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jordan’s plans to give away free furniture and mattresses if a Red Sox pitcher throws a no-hitter this summer, the company announced Monday.
If a Boston pitcher tosses a no-hitter between Aug. 3 and Oct. 3, all purchases made between April 14 and May 16 will be free, Jordan’s said.
“With starters on the pitching staff like Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Richards, Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, and Chris Sale, a no-hitter could definitely happen!” Jordan’s wrote in a news release.
The Red Sox have thrown 18 no-hitters in team history and an average of 3.5 are thrown by pitchers across baseball each year.
