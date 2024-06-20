DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors heard a series of voicemails that Karen Read left for John O’Keefe both before and after he died as Read’s murder trial continued in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Thursday.

The voicemails came during testimony from state police Trooper Nicholas Guarino. Testimony, in turn, came after Judge Beverly Cannone ruled two expert witnesses may testify once the defense starts presenting its case.

After a day of “voir dire” questioning to preview the potential testimony, Cannone did not rule on another potential defense expert, saying she will make her decision at a later date.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on state police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Judge issues ruling on defense witnesses

Jurors were last in court on Monday, hearing from a series of witnesses including state Trooper Nicholas Guarino.

There was a court hearing on Tuesday, but the jury was not present as Cannone heard questioning of the prospective defense witnesses.

Court was closed on Wednesday due to Juneteenth.

After a lengthy sidebar Thursday morning, Cannone said Dr. Marie Russell may testify for the defense. Her testimony will be limited, though, as she will be allowed “only to opine on whether the marks on the victim’s arms are the result of an animal attack.”

Russell is a retired emergency room doctor and pathologist. She will not be allowed to give her opinions on police activity. She is also barred from giving her opinion on what O’Keefe’s injuries are not consistent with, such as road rash or being struck by a vehicle.

Continuing in her ruling, Cannone said accident reconstruction expert Daniel Wolfe may also testify. Wolfe was initially hired by the FBI as part of an ongoing federal probe into the Read investigation.

Alongside Wolfe, federal authorities also hired biomechanical engineer Andrew Rentschler. Cannone said she has concerns about Rentschler, saying Massachusetts law is clear in saying he cannot testify as a biomechanical engineer about medical issues.

Cannone said she will reserve judgment on Wolfe and may limit the scope of his testimony once she issues her ruling.

In the meantime, she said she wanted to proceed with the trial.

State trooper continues testimony

Nicholas Guarino on Monday described evidence he saw while going through the cell phones of people linked to the case.

With air conditioning blasting on another hot and humid day in New England, he retook the witness stand near 9:30 a.m.

Guarino soon discussed text messages between Read and one of O’Keefe’s friends, Laura Sullivan, telling Sullivan that O’Keefe had died in the snow.

In texts, Read said she found O’Keefe at 5 a.m. Sullivan responded, saying she could not stop crying.

As testimony turned to voicemails, the prosecution introduced one message from 12:37 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022 — the morning O’Keefe died.

After Read’s phone automatically connected to the WiFi at O’Keefe’s home, she left a message with O’Keefe saying “John, I [expletive] hate you.”

Guarino said Read left eight voicemails across 53 calls between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Some voicemails appeared to be butt dials or silent. Some messages were very short. Some were very angry.

In one message, Read called O’Keefe “a [expletive] pervert” and told him to “go [expletive]” himself.

Guarino said records show O’Keefe never picked up Read’s calls.

Defense attorney says prosecution may rest case soon

Two months into the Read case, Read on Tuesday said she is willing to testify in her own defense. But she said she will leave the decision up to her attorneys.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson said the prosecution may soon rest its case, saying he may begin presenting the defense case as soon as Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

