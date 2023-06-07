MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Jury deliberations in the Adam Montgomery weapons case began Wednesday.

Montgomery will stand trial again in November in a separate case connected to the death of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery.

Montgomery is accused of stealing an assault rifle and a shotgun from a friend’s home in 2019.

Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla Montgomery took the stand Monday. She accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. She told the jury that Adam admitted to her that he stole multiple guns from their friends.

Montgomery is facing one charge of second-degree murder in November. Harmony was last seen in 2019, and her body hasn’t been found.

