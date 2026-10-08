BOSTON (WHDH) - Jury selection is set to continue Thursday in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore in 2021.

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child at her Canton apartment in 2021. The Massachusetts Medical Examiner initially ruled her death as a suicide, but in announcing their indictment in 2024, federal prosecutors said “Farwell…killed Sandra Birchmore by strangulation…” adding, “…Farwell staged her body and apartment to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide…”

Investigators said Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex, starting when she was 15-years-old and was part of the Stoughton police mentoring program. The United States Attorney’s Office says Farwell murdered Birchmore and her unborn child to keep her from talking about his exploitation of her while he was on duty.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty, and his defense team maintains Birchmore did take her own life.

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