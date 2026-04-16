WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and neighbors of a four-year-old boy who fell from a seventh floor window in Worcester Wednesday night are speaking out about the incident, saying they are grateful he survived.

A neighbor from another apartment complex told 7NEWS he and his girlfriend heard a child screaming for at least a minute or two before they saw him in a precarious position across the street.

“The kid’s hanging on, head first, off of the window sill,” the man said. “We thought it might be an AC or something, we didn’t expect it to be a child.”

The man said he saw the boy fall and dialed 911 after he ran over to check on him.

Police say the boy was conscious, alert, and crying. The neighbor said family members came out, worried and frantic.

7NEWS spoke with the boy’s brother Wednesday night after he was rushed to the hospital.

“I saw him, he’s okay and I saw him breathing,” said Lester Rivera, the boy’s brother. “They’re taking tests. He’s good.”

Worcester police said the child’s parents reported they were in the kitchen and had left a window open to cool down the apartment because the air conditioning wasn’t working when the boy fell, landing a short distance from a pair of electrical boxes. Police said four inches of soft mulch helped cushion the child’s fall.

“The place where he fell, it’s just a miracle that he didn’t fall any further away from the window at that time,” the neighbor said. “If he hit the transformer, it was over.”

First responders rushed the child to a local hospital. Police did not release the extent of his injuries, but Rivera and another brother 7NEWS spoke with off camera said he is expected to make a full recovery.

“I mean, usually I don’t show much emotion, but, like, hearing a family member falling from a window – but, he’s okay. He’s good. He’s strong,” Rivera said.

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