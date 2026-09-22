CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman who was arrested in 2024 in connection with her 3-year-old son’s death has changed her plea to guilty.

Jennifer Prudencio, 27, is accused of leaving her son at home with her other two children while she went out to a bar, knowing that her son was sick, according to state prosecutors.

Prudencio was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in April of 2024 and originally pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prudencio’s son had a seizure disorder and hemophilia. He had been vomiting blood in the days leading up to his death.

One of Prudencio’s kids texted her, concerned about the younger brother’s health that night. When she arrived home the next morning, she found her son dead.

Prudencio is expected to face four to six years in prison.

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