EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fundraiser was held in Brockton Friday to support a 78-year-old man who was hurt in a fiery mulit-car crash in Easton in February.

Frank Leverone, of Raynham, crashed into the back of a dump truck on Turnpike Street (Route 138) on February 27, then another car slammed into him. Leverone became trapped in his truck, and minutes later it caught fire.

Two brothers who were in the area and a responding police officer are credited with pulling him out of the truck and saving his life.

Brack’s Grill and Tap in Brockton, where Leverone works, hosted an event to raise money for his recovery.

“Frank means a lot to us,” said a Brack’s employee. “He’s a 78-year-old veteran, he works late nights for us, he donates a lot of his time to different charities with veterans.”

Several local restaurants donated gift cards, lottery tickets, and other items to raffle off.

“I’m surprised they did it for me,” Leverone said. “They like me here so much. They usually bend over backwards for me.”

Leverone was driving home from his shift at Brack’s at 2 a.m. when he crashed. He is now going through rehab, but said all of the support he’s received makes him want to come back to work.

“They like me here big time,” he said. “And I go back there every now and again just to see everybody, so they know I’m still living.”

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