DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man was arraigned Friday after prosecutors said he was caught on camera brandishing a machete and slashing a vehicle during a road rage incident in Dedham Thursday afternoon, according to Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont.

Mussa Mohamed, of Newton, was arrested at his home Thursday after he fled from the scene of the incident. He is charged with assault and battery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property of another, and disorderly conduct.

Dedham police responded to 983 Providence Highway (Route 1) for a reported disturbance involving a person with a machete allegedly chasing another person at approximately 1:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived, they learned there was a road rage incident on Route 1 that had spilled out into a driveway.

Police said one man, later identified as Mohamed, exited his vehicle with a machete and chased another person. Police said Mohamed then struck the second person’s vehicle with the machete, and a witness intervened.

“The defendant, chasing the victim around a vehicle yielding that machete, at one point uses the machete and chops on the hood of the car,” Prosecutor Adam Stewart said in court Friday.

The victim told officers Mohamed next, “…threw a water bottle at his vehicle and at one point got up to his vehicle and spit on him through the open window.” Police said Mohamed then left the area.

Members of the Newton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police used Mohamed’s license plate located him at his residence in Newton and he was subsequently arrested.

It was revealed in court that the victm is a corrections officer.

“I would ask instead of being held in Norfolk County, instead he be held in Suffolk County because the Commonwealth has relayed to me the named victim in this matter is an employee at the Dedham House of Corrections,” said Ming Ming Feng, Mohamed’s Defense Attorney.

The proceeding also revealed Mohamed has several open cases out of Newton District Court. A relative of Mohamed had no comment for 7NEWS outside of court.

He is being held without bail.

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