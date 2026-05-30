WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of masked men were caught on camera rummaging through cars inside a Woburn condominium complex early Wednesday morning, in a brazen heist that police say ended with two stolen cars.

Woburn police said surveillance video taken at approximately 2 a.m. captured the group running around the area, jumping on cars, and smashing windows. They said along with items stolen out of the cars, two cars were also taken. A woman who lives in the building described the situation as “devastating.”

Several residents said they now feel unsafe in their homes.

“None of us feel safe, people have lost their cars, vehicles, packages, things in their car, and we have no recourse,” one resident said.

“I don’t even want to live here anymore, it’s so unsettling,” another said.

One woman said all four of the tires were stolen off of her mother’s car.

“My mom went to the garage to get into her car to drive to work, and saw all four of her tires on her car were taken off,” she explained.

Another resident said her car’s windows were smashed, and all of her belongings inside were stolen. She said the thieves also rummaged through her young daughter’s ballet bag. She said she has spent the past few days on the phone with credit card companies and social security.

“The passenger side window, and the back side window were both smashed, and a lot of my personal belongings were all stolen,” she said.

Woburn police said they were able to track down the two stolen cars with the use of Flock technology – a new way police departments are using AI cameras to find stolen cars.

Residents said their larger concern is the broken garage door leading to the building, which remains wide open after the crime spree. They said building maintainence workers have now been manually opening and closing the door every day since the incident.

“The garage door has been broken since February 1. We have been trying to have it fixed, we have had nothing but exuses, excuses, excuses,” one resident said.

Woburn police have not yet said if any arrests have been made.

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