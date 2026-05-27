REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person driving a stolen car was arrested after they jumped a curb and drove on the sidewalk in an attempt to flee police in Revere Monday, officials said.

Revere police received a be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a gray Honda Civic that was stolen in Boston. Approximately 40 minutes later, an officer parked on Broadway spotted the vehicle coming down the street.

Dash camera video from another car captured the officer’s cruiser pull in front of the stolen car, then turn on its flashing lights. The Honda Civic then accelerates, swerving to the left, onto the sidewalk, and squeezing between a home and a tree before it pulls back onto the road and speeds off in front of the police officer.

A nearby business owner said he witnessed the the Civic going the wrong way as it sped off in the distance.

“It was crazy, the police was [sic] trying to catch him,” said Orlin Martinez, Owner of Doctor Barber Studio. “It was really a surprise for me to see this guy driving fast, wrong way.”

Boston police said the vehicle was stolen off of Morton Street last week.

Police were able to find the car and make an arrest in connection with this incident, according to 7NEWS sources. Police have not yet said where the car was found, or released the identity of the driver.

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