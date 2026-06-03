DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been released from the hospital after a violent two-car crash in Dedham Wednesday morning that left them trapped in their upside-down vehicle, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Vincent Road at approximately 7:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one car flipped over on its roof with a woman and her baby trapped inside. A second car had its front smashed.

Sarah Collins, the woman trapped in the flipped car, said neighbors rushed outside to try and her and her child before first responders arrived.

“I remember there was an ER PA that helped me, and I remember a few men just all trying to help out, but I was just concerned about my daughter,” Collins said. “We were upside down. It was really scary.”

“A lot of people were rushing around, trying to figure out how to get the baby and the mother in the SUV out,” said Gary Sherman, who lives nearby.

First responders eventually had to use tools to free them.

Collins and her daughter were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but have since been released. She said she is grateful for everyone who jumped in to help after the collision.

“We’re good, we’re fine, both me and my daughter are completely fine. We were just observed in the ER for a few hours and they sent us home,” Collins said. “We’re really lucky to be alive, very, very grateful to be here.”

“It was a total miracle seeing the baby come out without blood or a scratch from what it looked like,” said Emma Gardiner, who lives nearby. “The mother came out, of course, frazzled, but no blood, no scratch, considering how bad that accident looks.”

The driver of the second car also had to be helped out of their car, and they were also taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

The wreckage has since been towed away.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dedham police.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)