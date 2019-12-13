Juvenile arrested in connection with stabbing outside Haverhill High School

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a stabbing outside the Haverhill High School gymnasium on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed outside the gym found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to Haverhill police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the boy was taken into custody.

At the time of the incident, a high school basketball game was underway.

The game finished without incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

