CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several key witnesses who testified against Karen Read in her murder trials have filed a lawsuit against her and the popular blogger known as Turtleboy, accusing them of defamation.

The lawsuit is being brought by Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Brian Higgins. All four testified against Read in her criminal case. The group filed the lawsuit against Read and blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy,” saying they have spread lies about the death of Read’s former boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

In the suit, they claim, “Read’s and Kearney’s calculated operation to assassinate the character and reputations of the Plaintiffs has caused incalculable harm, subjecting them to a daily tidal wave of hatred, harassment, and intimidation.”

Kearney has advocated in Read’s defense throughout her trials, and is currently facing witness intimidating cases related to the case.

In a joint statement, McCabe, Higgins, and the Alberts said, “For years, we have done the right thing by assissting authorities in the hope that John’s family would find justice and peace. As a result, we and our families have been subjected to relentless false accusations, harassment, and intimidation on a deliberate campaign of lies.”

O’Keefe was found dead outside a Canton home during a snowstorm in January 2022. Read was tried twice for his death, and found not guilty of second-degree murder during a retrial last summer. She was found guilty of the lesser charge of driving under the influence.

The O’Keefe family has a separate lawsuit against her, and she is pursuing one of her own with allegation that others were responsible for O’Keefe’s death and covered it up.

Kearney’s attorney told 7NEWS they are reviewing the lawsuit.

7NEWS has reached out to Read’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.

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